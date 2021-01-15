Memphis gas station clerk tries to lock thieves inside store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A gas station clerk stood up to some thieves Monday evening when he tried to stop them from robbing the store by locking them in.

He’s still shaken by the incident and prefers not to be identified.

“I mean, I tried my best, you know?” the clerk said, “I mean, it’s kind of crazy.”

It happened around 5:30 pm when two men walked into the gas station at 1709 East Brooks Road. The clerk says one of the men shoved some candy in his pocket and walked to the front.

“I saw them kind of suspicious over there on the candy aisle,” the clerk said, “He came up here, asked me to check the price of the candy. I told him it was like $2.69 and he was like ‘go ahead and ring it up for me. I’m finna get some ice cream.’ So, he went over to the ice cream. I noticed he was going to try to run out the door.”

So, he says he locked the doors with a button he can press from behind the counter.

“He’s like ‘hey, why’s the door locked?'” the clerk said, “I was like ‘you gonna pay for the candy?'”

The clerk says he offered to let the man go if he put the candy back but claims the situation turned tense when the man partially pulled a gun out of his sweatshirt.

“He said ‘I shoot bullet proof glass. I shoot cameras. Unlock the door. Let me out’,” the clerk said.

Fearing for his life, the clerk complied and says the man’s accomplice also took a bottle of antifreeze on the way out.

“When they’re going to get crazy like that there’s nothing you can do,” the clerk said, “It’s not worth my life. That’s the same thing the police officers said. They were like ‘yeah man, you did right by just letting him go on go.'”

Police released video of the robbery Friday. The clerk hopes it’ll help investigators track down the thieves.

“I mean, I hope they do, because it’s kind of scary to continue to come to work, and then you never know if they want to follow you somewhere, or try to see me get off and follow me home and do anything like that or do anything crazy,” the clerk said.

If you know anything about this incident, please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.