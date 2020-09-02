Memphis Firefighters Association offering reward after firefighters targeted by criminals

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thieves continue to target Memphis fire stations and authorities hope a $5,000 reward will help bring it to an end.

The most recent burglaries took place at the station located on National Street early Monday morning. At least 11 vehicles were broken into by four suspects.

Dozens of vehicles belonging to firefighters have been burglarized at several fire stations in the last few months.

The Memphis Firefighters Association said its board approved the reward money.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.