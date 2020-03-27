Memphis Fire Department recruits under quarantine, MFD union leader confirms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several Memphis firefighters, including an entire class of recruits, are under quarantine, the president of the firefighters’ union said Friday.

Five MFD employees have tested positive for COVID-19, Thomas Malone said. He did not have exact numbers on how many firefighters were affected by quarantine.

Malone said none of the five firefighters with confirmed cases of COVID-19 contracted the virus during patient-care calls. All were from contact with a family member or friend, or travel off the job.

Those firefighters should begin rolling off quarantine this weekend, he said.

Malone said the department is spraying down fire stations and the training center, and following all CDC guidelines.

The department is doing everything it can to make sure its employees, including the recruits, can go home to their families and do their jobs safely, he said.

He asked people to not call 911 if it’s not an emergency. The department has to treat everyone as if they’re positive, he said.

“We’re business as usual, but we’re being more cautious on certain types of calls, just because of coronavirus,” Malone said.