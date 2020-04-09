Memphis Fire Department confirms 19 employees have tested positive for COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department confirmed 19 employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Lt. Wayne Cooke, 112 employees have been told to self-quarantine. Eighty-four of those are scheduled to return sometime this week.

The confirmation comes the same day the Memphis Police Department told WREG 13 of its officers have been infected with COVID-19. The department said they’re working to get other officers tested and urged all officers to wear protective gear whenever possible.

police are hoping to keep contact with citizens to a minimum.

They’re no longer responding to low-level crimes and asking people to report minor offenses to a special hotline. It’s the same with non-injury accidents.

They’re also hoping citizens can help them avoid having to make any arrests by obeying state and local stay home orders.

“Know that your police department is here to support, but we’re also here to make sure you do the right thing, and I want you to do that right thing on your own,” Police Chief Michael Rallings said.