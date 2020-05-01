Memphis family upset with lack of communication after loved one gets coronavirus at retirement facility

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While no age group is immune to COVID-19, the senior population is most at-risk, and that’s left families scrambling to keep their oldest relatives safe.

One Memphis family claims their loved one got sick at a local retirement community, and they’re worried for the safety of everyone involved.

After weeks of avoiding the pandemic, the symptoms came quickly for Stephanie Rice’s mother.

“She said she was short of breath, then they diagnosed her on the 17th of April with the coronavirus,” Rice said.

Documents confirm Rice’s mother was first hospitalized and discharged on April 19, and that she has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and later pneumonia.

Her family said she’s been living at Grace Place retirement community for more than seven years, and she contracted the virus from another senior resident.

“That person was coughing and stuff, I guess,” Rice said. “She had her mask on, but she didn’t have gloves on. She had her mask on because the building was in quarantine.”

The family claims Grace Place was dealing with a COVID-19 cluster outbreak two weeks ago, which should have provoked stricter safety precautions.

“A cluster is when there are two or more cases associated with an institution, and that there is a linkage between those two individuals,” said Shelby County Health Department Director Dr. Alisa Haushalter.

But Grace Place was not on the list of elder care facilities battling the pandemic during that time.

The family also has been frustrated with how their loved one has been cared for and the communication they’ve received.

“The people in the office isn’t doing their work,” Rice said. “Ain’t nobody giving us no information on who own the building, so we can call and contact them.”

The county health department could not confirm retroactively if Grace Place has reported any outbreaks, only that they currently are believed to have zero active cases.

WREG reached out to Grace Place numerous times, but they hung up before we could ask any questions.

The family is hoping by drawing attention to their situation, they can improve the quality of care, and avoid the spread and second wave of the virus.

WREG will update this story if we hear from Grace Place retirement community.