Memphis family in need of support after 6-year-old shot dead in Frayser

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A young child was killed in a weekend shooting in Frayser, and the family is in dire need of support.

Memphis police said Aison Golden was shot at a home on Par Avenue on Saturday and later died at the hospital.

His family said he was celebrating his sixth birthday less than two weeks ago.

Aison Golden

They're faced with tragic loss of knowing he won’t see another birthday.

The family is working to bury him and set up a GoFundMe page to help his grieving mother.

She's now mourning this loss and dealing with the extra burden of planning a funeral during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She was emotional to speak right now, but they're not the only local family that’s endured this kind of pain.

WREG has reported at least six other children dying due to gun violence so far this year.

Police are still seeking leads in some of those cases.

Golden's family is hopeful someone will come forward with information that leads to an arrest in his death.

Police haven’t made any arrests or released any information about a motive.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.