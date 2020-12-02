Memphis family escapes overnight house fire along South Parkway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis family is safe after their home caught on fire overnight.

According to the Memphis Fire Department, crews were called to 349 South Parkway East around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. Fire and smoke was visible from the home, but authorities were able to quickly get the blaze under control.

The residents were home at the time and were able to escape uninjured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. It appears to have started in the basement, fire officials said.

Fire crews were also called to two other house fires overnight.

The first happened in the 2400 block of Haisch overnight after a vacant home went up in flames. The cause of that fire is under investigation.

The second happened around 6 a.m. in the 1700 block of Harrison.