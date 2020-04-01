Memphis faith leaders push message of social distancing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland put out a call to members of the local clergy to help get the message out about social distancing.

Pastors have the ear of thousands of people, so when it comes to social distancing because of the coronavirus, they've got a large audience to get out that message.

"Ten days ago, we had a conference call with 300 local religious leaders of all denominations asking them to voluntarily enforce the safer at home order," Pastor Earle Fisher said.

Pastor Fisher said he talked with Mayor Strickland about just that after seeing crowds of people descending on local parks.

"We need to encourage all the pastors who have members and friends and people in their network to encourage people to not to visit these public spaces," he said.

Fisher said this is time for everyone to work together.

"Mayor Strickland and I have not always seen eye-to-eye on some particular issues, but the crisis of this moment is just too ripe for us to let these differences stop us from working together where we can," Fisher said.

He said many people can take it even further.

"So if we are going to do our best to flatten the curve, that means we have to invest in these communities and ensure that they get access to testing, access to the medical resources, access to economic resources," he said.

Pastor Kenneth Whalum said a pastor's voice can carry weight.

"Pastors have great influence among large numbers of people, and importantly they share a belief system," Whalum said.

Whalum said that's why he's spreading the message at his place of worship.

"It has been a part of my teaching and preaching, even in this kind of venue on Sundays and Wednesdays," he said. "You just include in the biblical instructions these examples of how you can stay alive as long as you can and be as happy and healthy as you can through common sense things like social distancing."

Pastor Fisher said the social distancing needs to go even further to include Shelby Farms, country clubs and social spaces in other affluent areas.