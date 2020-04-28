Memphis encouraging businesses to require employees to wear facial coverings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A recently passed resolution is encouraging Memphis business owners to require their employees to wear a facial covering while at work.

Dr. Jeff Warren and Councilwoman Michalyn Easter-Thomas presented the resolution to Memphis City Council on Tuesday.

“One of the reasons I want to do this is we’re not at milestones, yet,” Dr. Warren said. “If we want to get back to work, we’ve got to slow the virus growth even further which means we have to do a few other things we haven’t been doing and this is one of them.”

The resolution does not limit people to just medical masks. It includes any type of face covering which can be made from materials in your home and a rubber band.

Council members say this will send the right message to the public.

“It also shows us a lot of Memphians are being impacted unknowingly until they have access to these tests,” Easter-Thomas said. “Having a requirement of facial coverings while people are at work will also signal to the public that employers care about patrons as well as their employees.”

Council reminds people this is a resolution and not a mandate.

“This is not a law that we’re imposing on an employer to provide a mask where there will be some sort of penalty if they don’t,” Councilman Chase Carlisle said.

The council says wearing a face covering combined with handwashing, social distancing and other safety practices is how we move forward.

Council did leave an option to revisit the resolution and pass a stronger ordinance if they don’t notice businesses complying.