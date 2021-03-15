Memphis elected officials unsure of how to stop controversial oil pipeline

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The underground pipeline that would carry oil between Memphis and Marshall County, Mississippi has already gotten state and federal approval. But the path goes through parts of South Memphis and would be above the city’s underground aquifer, which supplies drinking water.

“What’s in it for Memphis other than the risk and the recklessness?” said Vice President Al Gore at a rally at Mitchell High School on Sunday.

During his appearance, Gore urged local leaders to stop the pipeline.

But on WREG’s Live at 9, city councilmembers said they were not sure if they had the power to overrule existing state and federal permits.

“What I think we need to do is go forward and look hard at legal ramifications to see if there’s an opportunity – if the will of this body is to stop this thing, can we legally do that?” Councilmember Frank Colvett said.

City council will go over that question and get legal input on the topic during its regular meetings Tuesday.

Shelby County Commission will have a similar debate Wednesday, in deciding whether to sell land to the pipeline operators called Plains All American.

“I expect a robust discussion,” Commissioner Mickell Lowery said.

He said he wants to learn more about the negatives and the positives, which are what the pipeline owners want to focus on. Plains All American released a pamphlet to WREG and the community where they highlighted the help they’ve provided the community, including buying supplies for thousands of Shelby County Schools students and teachers.

“I want to make sure I have all the facts and a deep understanding,” Lowery said.

The Army Corps of Engineers would not comment on whether it would consider rescinding the permit.

SCS did not respond to requests for comment regarding the financial support for Plains All American.