Memphis educator Lynn Jordan Turley dies at 79

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Musician, teacher and activist Lynne Jordan Turley died at her home in Memphis April 22 at age 79, according to her published obituary.

Turley, who was married to Memphis real estate developer Henry Turley for more than 40 years, began a 22-year career teaching in Memphis City Schools in 1963. There, she helped develop the Orff Music Program, and was involved in the desegregation of the school system.

Later, she went on to host educational programs on WKNO television and moved to New York to work for publisher McGraw-Hill before returning to Memphis in 1996.

Turley’s family will have a private graveside service. Donations in her memory can be sent to Memphis Jazz Workshop, P.O. Box 11461, Memphis, TN 38111.