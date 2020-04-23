Memphis economic task force works with community to decide when to reopen city

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said a sub-group of the COVID-19 task force will decide when and how the city gets back to business.

At Carpenter Primary Healthcare, they are struggling, just like many other small businesses..

“If patients aren’t coming in to see us, we don’t get paid,” said Kenneth Carpenter, business manager at Carpenter Primary Healthcare. “We’re doing tele-health, but it’s not enough.”

Carpenter said he’d like to reopen if possible. He’s encouraged the Shelby County COVID-19 task force has a team working on that.

“We’re creating a construct that will provide info and guidance for mayors about when we can move into another phase of this,” said Dr. Jon McCullers, dean of clinical affairs at the University of Tennessee Health Sciences Center.

Dr. McCullers is one of eight members of the city’s economic recovery team.

City officials said the rest include city and county government leaders, the health department director and the head of the Economic Development Growth Engine (EDGE).

“To expand it wouldn’t hurt,” McCullers said.

He said he’d like to see more people in the community on the team, like educators and faith leaders.

“You don’t want to have everybody on a small committee,” McCullers said. “You’re trying to make decisions, but you do want to reach out and get that advice and bring it back to the committee.”

McCullers said they’re still getting input from groups like the Memphis Restaurant Association.