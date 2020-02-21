Memphis Domino’s donating percentage of sales to family of fatal stabbing victim

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Domino’s Pizza store is donating 25% of all its sales this week to the family of an 18-year-old employee who was stabbed to death.

Memphis Police said Sierra Howard and her mother were stabbed by Ledis Sanchez at a home on Vernon Avenue on Sunday. Sanchez was arrested and charged with first degree murder and attempted first degree murder.

Sierra worked at Domino’s Pizza on Highland Street in East Memphis and was just a few months shy of her one-year anniversary.

Her coworkers said she was bright and bubbly and always able to keep the mood light. She had aspirations to one day become a general manager and was enrolled in a manager training program.

“Not only was she a great teammate, she made a lot of friends here,” said Hunter Brown, director of development. “Not just with our internal guests but our employees. Everyone that ran across Sierra loved her. So it’s been tough, it’s been really tough.”

To honor that infectious spirit, the location where she worked has been donating 25% of all sales made Monday through Friday of this week to her family.

The restaurant has also set up a Sierra Howard Memorial Fund. Donations can be made at any local Renasant Bank Location.

It’s just one way to help the family of a promising young woman who meant so much to so many.

“Sierra will be part of the Domino’s family forever,” Brown said. “Her legacy will live on forever at Domino’s Pizza, all the people that she influenced. We will always have a piece of that in our heart, and we just love Sierra’s soul.”

Domino’s has called in grief counselors to help as they work to celebrate and honor her life this week.