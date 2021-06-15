Memphis doctor accused of stealing vaccines from Pipkin site identified

Registered Nurse Morgan James loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Blood Bank of Alaska in Anchorage on March 19, 2021. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The medical doctor accused of stealing COVID-19 vaccines and giving them to friends and family during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic has been identified.

| NEW: Health officials confirm new Delta variant discovered in Shelby County

According to court records, Claude Varner Jr. volunteered to administer vaccines at the Pipkin Building in Memphis between Jan. 16 and Feb. 10, 2021. In all, he was accused of stealing five doses of the vaccine, giving two to his wife, two to a friend and one to his daughter-in-law who was not eligible for the vaccine at the time.

The Tennessee Department of Health reprimanded Varner’s medical license and ordered him to complete a medical ethics course and pay $500 along with the cost of the trial. The state action was also reported to the National Practitioner Data Bank.

| Health department director resigns over vaccine scandal

Varner’s actions led the Tennessee Department of Health to contact the Federal Bureau of Investigation in February. State officials said one of the thefts happened on Feb.3 with the state being notified on Feb. 25, after the state mentioned the possibility of a federal investigation into Shelby County’s handling of the vaccines.

At they time, health officials confirmed the volunteer was a medical professional and was no longer working at the site as of Feb. 26.