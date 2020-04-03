Memphis DJ launches online party to relieve stresses of isolation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tim Flowers is DJ T-Flo on the mic, and he's turning it up in the kitchen—not the stove but the music.

Flowers joined DJs across the country hosting isolation parties to cut through the boredom of being quarantined in their homes.

"With all the stressers that are going on right now, having to self-quarantine, be in close proximity of others, even though they're your loved ones, all day long, we need some type of stress reliever, and I hope this gives us a sense of normalcy to some things," Flowers said.

His first T-Flo Fish Fry was a hit, launching it on Facebook and Instagram Live. Followers chimed in as Flowers imagined they were moving and grooving at home.

"I can imagine a lot of sock feet dancing going on, sliding all across the floor," he said. "Kid and play steps and old school and getting their Zumba workout on, their cardio. Hopefully they're getting their cardio workout and just having fun.

DJ D-Nice, a hip hop artist from the 80s, got the party started with his virtual sets a few weeks ago, possibly recharging his career, with the likes of Drake, Jennifer Lopez and Michelle Obama posting on his page and joining in the fun.

The entree may change in weeks to come in T-Flo's kitchen, but he said the music and fun remains the same.

WATCH DJ T-FLO'S SHOW ON FACEBOOK HERE OR ON INSTAGRAM HERE