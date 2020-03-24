Memphis distillery to produce hand sanitizer for vulnerable residents

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis-based distillery has committed to producing hand sanitizer during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Old Dominick Distillery partnered with Shelby County to make as many as 10,000 units of hand sanitizer to distribute to lower income communities and homeless people in Shelby County.

The partnership was brought about by Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer sponsoring a resolution in the county commission that allows Old Dominick to use emergency funding to produce the hand sanitizer.

“In this unprecedented time of crisis, the Old Dominick team wants to help our community anyway we can,” said Alex Castle, master distiller and senior vice president of Old Dominick Distillery. “We’ve only recently received permission from the federal government to produce hand sanitizer, which we are actively pursuing at this time.”

Old Dominick representatives said they expect full-scale production of hand sanitizer to begin next week.

“Once I was notified that distilleries were legally allowed to start producing hand sanitizer, I began studying the two formulas provided by the World Health Organization which Distillers are required to use,” Castle said. “My chemistry skills were a little out of practice, and I wanted to ensure that my team and I were more than prepared to start test batches the moment the raw materials were delivered.”

The county will distribute much of Old Dominick’s hand sanitizer to low-income communities in Shelby County, and the rest will be given to the homeless population and to Shelby County Schools food distribution sites.