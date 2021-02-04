Memphis default speed limit reduced to 25 MPH

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The City of Memphis has passed an ordinance to reduce the default speed limit in Memphis to 25 miles per hour.

The change in speed limit is in accordance with the “Rules of the Road” ordinance, which adjusts the speed limit of all roadways that don’t already have a speed limit sign.

The City of Memphis says the Division of Engineering recommended a reduction from 30 MPH to 25 MPH “to improve safety in areas with a higher percentage of pedestrians, bike riders, and other vulnerable users.”

“We feel that this adjustment in the default/statutory speed limit, combined with enforcement, will have a positive impact on improving safety throughout the city,” Traffic Engineering Administrator Randall Tatum said in a statement released Thursday.

The city says the change will primarily impact residential roadways and roadways in the downtown area. The new speed limit is set to go into effect around March 1.