Memphis mayor declares state of emergency as snow blankets city, temperatures plunge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland declared a state of emergency in the city Tuesday, a day after a severe weather system dumped several inches of snow, and temperatures plunged to bone-chilling lows.

Icy conditions on roads and surfaces threaten public safety and impede emergency vehicles and commerce, the mayor said.

The declaration allows the city to seek federal and state funds.

Read the emergency declaration.

Temperatures Monday night reached low single digits. Another round of winter weather is expected Wednesday and Thursday.

