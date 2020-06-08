Memphis to end curfew Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mayor Jim Strickland announced the curfew that was put in place a week ago will come to an end Monday.

The curfew was initially implemented June 1 just hours after a peaceful protest turned into a standoff with police downtown, and some vandalismndalism was reported around the city.

At the time, Strickland thanked the peaceful protesters who have marched in Memphis for several nights, saying he supported them and he knows there is more work to be done. But, he said, there is another group who wanted to bring destruction and chaos.

“Last night we saw things take a turn for the worst,” Strickland said, noting businesses vandalized, and shots fired at officers.

On Sunday, June 7, Mayor Strickland signed an executive order allowing the curfew to begin at 11 p.m. and ends at 5 a.m. Monday morning.

Previously, the curfew started at 10 p.m. and ended at 6 a.m.