MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mayor Jim Strickland extended the city’s curfew into Sunday night but it will start later than usual.

On Sunday morning, Mayor Strickland signed an executive order for the curfew to begin at 11 p.m. and ends at 5 a.m. Monday morning.

Mayor Strickland to extend curfew 6/7/20 beginning at 11pm through 5am. — CityofMem_Media (@CityofMem_Media) June 7, 2020

Previously, the curfew started at 10 p.m. and ended at 6 a.m.

The curfew does not pertain to people who are seeking medical attention or are essential employees.