Memphis curfew extended to Saturday morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mayor Jim Strickland extended the curfew for the city of Memphis until Saturday morning.

Strickland signed an executive order that extends the city’s curfew from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Saturday.

The curfew does not apply for people who are essential workers or for people experiencing a medical emergency.

Memphis’ curfew was first enacted June 1 after a peaceful protest turned into a standoff between some protesters and law enforcement.

Mayor Strickland has extended the curfew on a daily basis each day since June 1. The curfew is expected to continue indefinitely.

Protesters marched the streets of Memphis for more than a week demanding changes within the police department and with other racial injustices after the death of George Floyd in Minnesota police custody.