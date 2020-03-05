Memphis Crime Commission opposes Gov. Bill Lee’s gun plan

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Shelby Crime Commission board of directors has reportedly voted to oppose Governor Bill Lee’s plan to support legislation that would remove handgun permits in Tennessee.

The Crime Commission says 39 out of 49 participating members voted to oppose the governor’s gun plan.

Those members also reportedly voted to support proposed enhanced sentences for theft of guns and convicted felons in possession of guns.

The Crime Commission released a statement on the vote, saying in part, “In considering changes in state law involving guns, we urge our state legislators to always ask themselves whether a change is likely to increase gun violence or reduce it and consistently take action to reduce such violence.”

Gov. Lee’s plan has drawn criticism from Memphis officials, as well as community leaders, in recent weeks. Much of the criticism has come in the wake of several shooting deaths involving children.

Read the Crime Commission’s full statement: