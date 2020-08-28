Memphis crews responding to reports of trees down, flooding following storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis first responder crews are responding to reports of flooding and fallen trees following heavy rain and gusty winds.

The strong winds that whipped through the region took some trees down in the Mid-South tonight.

A WREG crew captured footage of a tree down and blocking the road in the area of Sea Isle and Hayne Road.

Many drivers are also dealing with some flash flooding on roads, particularly in the area of Lamar and Park Avenue.

Thousands of MLGW customers are also without power following outages throughout the city.