Memphis cotton executive and philanthropist Rudi Scheidt dies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former executive of a local cotton company and prominent name in the Memphis community passed away.

WREG confirms Rudi Scheidt Sr. died Sunday.

Scheidt, former CEO and Chairman for the Hohenberg Cotton Company, helped initiate international cotton trade with China.

Most recently, Scheidt served on the advisory board of the College of Communications and Fine Arts at the University of Memphis.

The university’s school of music is named after him.

In 2018, he was only the seventh person in 125 years to be named Temple Israel’s Honorary President.

Both he and his wife were known for their charity work involving the arts, religion and educational causes.