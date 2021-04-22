Memphis community leaders to hold Unity Walk amid rise in gun violence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Community leaders say it’s time to step up, stand up and commit to doing things differently as they look ahead to a Unity Walk Against Violence this weekend.

Anti-gun violence advocate Stevie Moore, who has dedicated his time over the years to the Stop the Killing Campaign in Memphis, helped organize Saturday’s Unity Walk.

“When we gonna get frustrated by our young people that keep dying? Killing one another,” Moore said.

Recently he’s spearheaded other walks with same message, and hundreds have come to show support. This latest march comes just as U.S Marshals arrested a 14-year-old. The child, who has been charged with murder, is accused of killing an 18-year-old earlier this month.

Looking to the weekend, Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich shared a message.

“If you’re only coming out here Saturday to walk, stay home,” Weirich said.

Weirch says they need people to show up committed to change, and that justice happens beyond the courtroom.

“Commit to doing things differently,” Weirich said. “Be a mentor. If your neighborhood is not part of Neighborhood Watch, become part of the Neighborhood Watch program. If you have a gun in your home, please learn how to use it safely. Learn how to store it safely. Everyone has a responsibility here.”

“We just wanna show we care y’all,” Moore said. “We care about the community. We want answers from the community. We just don’t wanna walk and tell y’all what to do. We wanna ask y’all what’s going on in your community and how can we help.”

The walk will be held this Saturday at MLK Jr. Prep Academy, located at 1530 Dellwood. The walk will cover nearly two miles.

Organizers say the walk will still happen if there’s rain but will be cancelled if there is thunder and lightning.