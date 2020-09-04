Memphis community activist, former head of Mississippi Department of Education indicted, accused of defrauding state of Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis community activist and the former head of the Mississippi Department of Education have been indicted on federal charges and is accused of defrauding the state of Mississippi.

Joseph Kyles was once the head of the Rainbow Push Coalition in Memphis. He’s now accused of working with former Mississippi Department of Education executive director Cerissa Neal and others on an elaborate scheme.

The indictment alleges Cerissa Neal, the former head of the of Mississippi’s Department of Education would split contract requests into smaller jobs to avoid amounts that would trigger a formal bidding process.

Neal is accused of then fielding a bid for the work from one of the defendant’s companies, while obtaining false and inflated quotes, making the defendant’s business seem like the best option.

Authorities say Neal received over $42,000 for her role in the scheme, while the other three garnered more than $650,000 dollars in business from the state.

They’re charged with federal bribing, money laundering and accused of running a bid-rigging scheme for years.