Memphis comedian Grovehero gives back to hometown community after success

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A social media influencer and comedian from Memphis is using his platform to give back to his hometown.

With nearly 300,000 Instagram followers, Grovehero has made quiet the name for himself. But behind the jokes and the followers is Mario Bradley, a young father from North Memphis.

“Mario is just super laid back,” he said. “He’s the type of person that just wants to help and give and do everything he wants to do for people.”

Bradley said he got his start by doing roast videos on social media. He said he also used his disability to get a few extra laughs, gaining millions of views across several social media platforms.

“The disability helped me a lot because it shaped me into that person. It’s like being joked on all the time and having to build myself up,” he said.

The jokes soon caught the attention of celebrities like Memphis rapper Young Dolph, Little Boosie and even Golden State Warrior Draymond Green. That internet fame soon turned into income, but the only thing on Bradley’s mind was sharing his new wealth.

“I always said to myself when I get some type of money or if I get any type of fame, I want to come back and help,” he said.

Bradley’s desire to help is personal. Born and raised in poverty, he said he wanted to make an impact in the lives of those who are less fortunate. In the process, he’s hosted several community events to engage the youth, including a Stop The Violence Block Party, and given away food with his food truck business.

More recently, he used his own money to provide a home for a family to live in rent free for a year.

“Anybody who in need, I want to be that person that comes and help, and do what I’m suppose to do, because I think that’s what I’m here for,” he said.

And he doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon. He already has plans to take his food truck on a 30-city tour, and use the money earned to invest in his community. The tour will start in Chattanooga.

Bradley said he hopes his story will be an inspiration to others.

“Just do good,” he said. “The more good you do, the more good will come back.”