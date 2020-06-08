Memphis College of Art hosting sales to empty its closing campus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis College of Art is in its final stages of clearing the campus.

The school is hosting a four-day sale event and getting rid of office and lounge furniture, library inventory, art prints, and more.

There’s a book sale Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and every book that’s not sold will be available at the last-chance sale from Friday, June 12 until Monday, June 15.

The College of Art held its final commencement this May after announcing it would close for financial reasons.

Face masks are required for people attending the sales.