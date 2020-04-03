Memphis code enforcement officers say they lack training, resources for coronavirus pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The list of nonessential businesses that must close could continue to grow, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said this week, but some officers who are traveling across the city and shutting the businesses down said they are scared for their lives.

Code enforcement officers said they haven’t been trained for the global coronavirus pandemic or given enough resources to stay safe.

They're hoping the City of Memphis will make changes to provide safer conditions.

"They’re not preparing us properly, and they’re basically sending us to our deaths," one code enforcement officer told WREG.

A group of code Memphis Code Enforcement officers claims they’re working in fear of contracting COVID-19.

Code enforcement officers who spoke with WREG said workers received a one-hour training course for these unprecedented times, and multiple requests for more masks have been denied.

"Now their excuse is they can’t find it, even though we told them about this way before supplies went short," one officer said.

The City of Memphis denied WREG's request to interview Public Works Director Robert Knecht, instead providing a statement that said "The city is following all recommended guidelines for personnel PPE requirements," and “supplies are being replenished as soon as possible.”

The Shelby County Health Department insisted they are cooperating with code enforcement as normal.

"We have historically worked together to address issues like this," Shelby County Health Department Director Alisa Haushalter said. "So we’ll continue to work together and determine for each infraction who's best to intervene, whether it’s codes or health."

Workers responded to that by saying these times call for new guidelines.

"It’s difficult to engage with someone from six feet away," one officer said. "Most of the time, if they’re really irate, they’re gonna get a little bit closer than six feet."

Whether code enforcement gets more training and gear or a new department helps share the workload, officers hoping for a change.

"There needs to be more equipment," an officer said. "There probably needs to be a better way of thinking to handle this—to keep us safe.”

WREG will update this story if we are allowed an interview with the City of Memphis or learn any new information.