Memphis clerk accused of assault with meat tenderizer arrested again

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the second time in less than a week a Memphis gas station clerk was arrested in connection to an alleged assault with a meat tenderizer.

On September 14, authorities responded to the gas station at 1243 Lamar Avenue and met a man who said Hareth Saleh locked him in the store and attacked him with a meat tenderizer because he wanted to exchange a faulty lighter.

At the time, police said Saleh told them the surveillance video in the store was not available and officers would have to come back. When they returned the footage of the incident had been erased, but it did capture Saleh messing with the DVR system after police had left.

In addition to the initial aggravated assault charge he is now charged with tampering with evidence.



