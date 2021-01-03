Memphis City Court Judge Teresa Jones dies after losing her battle with cancer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Judge Teresa Jones has died after her battle with cancer.

Jones served as judge for Division 1 of the Memphis Municipal Court in Tennessee. Jones assumed office on January 15, 2019 and her current term ends in 2023.

Jones ran for re-election for the Division 1 judge of the Memphis Municipal Court in Tennessee. Jones won in the general election on October 3, 2019, according to the Mayor’s office.

Jones was the District 2 representative on the Shelby County Board of Education in Tennessee from 2011 to 2019. She resigned in 2019 after she was appointed as Memphis Municipal Judge District 1.

Mayor Strickland issued the following statement about the passing of Jones:

“I’m sorry to learn today of the passing of Judge Teresa Jones who lost her battle with cancer. I was honored to appoint Teresa to the Memphis Municipal Court, Division One, before she was overwhelmingly elected in October of 2019. A long time public servant, Judge Jones applied her talent as a Shelby County school board member, Chief City Prosecutor, trial attorney, public defender and adjunct professor. She was also a competitive tennis player. Teresa Jones was a wonderful person, a skilled lawyer and a great judge who served our city well. Fortunately, I had the opportunity earlier in the week, not knowing it would be my last, to express those exact feelings to her. My sincere condolences to her family and friends in their time of grief.”

Tonight we honor the life of former Board Commissioner and Judge Teresa Jones — a leader with passion and integrity. Your tenacity helped steer EQUITY and EXCELLENCE in education. @SCSK12Unified is better because of your public service. pic.twitter.com/AoU4TRWqi0 — Dr. Joris M. Ray (@SCSSuptRay) January 3, 2021