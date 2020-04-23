Memphis city councilman proposing Cover Your Face ordinance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A proposed Memphis city ordinance would require residents to cover their faces in public due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The mandate would apply to public areas where people can’t guarantee six feet of separation from others at all times.

“That includes workplaces, includes stores and retail environments,” said City Councilman Dr. Jeff Warren, who’s proposing the ordinance. “It protects people around you.”

To be clear, you wouldn’t have to wear a mask. You would just need to cover your face.

Covering your face could be as simple as taking a shirt and tying it around the back of your head. If you had to, you could even pull the shirt you’re wearing over your mouth and nose.

“Now you might have your belly hanging out but you’d be covered,” Dr. Warren said. “I don’t mind if your belly’s hanging out—I just want your face covered.”

If the ordinance passes, violators could be fined.

“Remember, as we start to open up the economy that it’s still dangerous out there as we do it,” Dr. Warren said.

Warren plans to introduce his proposal next week.

Currently, Memphis’s Safer at Home order extends through May 5.