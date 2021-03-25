Memphis City Councilman calls for action as state leaders look to pass controversial permitless carry bill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A controversial gun bill continues to make its way through the Tennessee legislature.

On Thursday, a House committee is set to take up a proposal backed by Governor Bill Lee that would make it legal to carry firearms without a permit.

Memphis City Councilman Chase Carlisle is calling on fellow council members to reconvene as soon as possible to vote on a resolution opposing the bill. He said the plan would allow people to carry weapons without passing a background check, a handgun safety course or even showing that they are competent with the firearm.

Carlisle said it poses an unnecessary safety risk for law enforcement and Memphis residents.

At least 55 Memphians have been killed this year, which is well ahead of last year’s record murder rate.

Lee has argue that allowing more law abiding citizens to carry guns would make Tennessee safer.