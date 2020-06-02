Memphis City Council postpones facial covering ordinance vote as cases increase

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People in Memphis will have to wait at least another two weeks to find out if city council will require face coverings or masks in public places.

Memphis City Council members Dr. Jeff Warren and Michalyn Easter-Thomas proposed the ordinance but delayed the vote Tuesday amid questions from other council members and a theory that as case numbers continue to rise at an alarming rate, the need will be clearer when they meet again in two weeks.

Dr. Manoj Jain made a guest presentation at the meeting. The infectious disease specialist advises county leaders on the COVID-19 task force.

He said case numbers are increasing at an alarming rate, probably stemming from the Memorial Day weekend. He and Dr. Warren urged officials to pass the face covering ordinance to prevent a second shutdown.

“We’re in the stage of the pandemic where we have opened up our city, and we are in a situation where we do not want to close the city,” Dr. Jain said.

Some council members had questions about the specific requirements in the ordinance as well as enforcement.

“My son suffers from sensory processing disorder. He’s three years old, so wearing a mask for him is very difficult,” Councilmember Chase Carlisle said. “There’s some tightening up of the language so people have a direct understanding of what we’re saying.”

Easter-Thomas said the ordinance would not emphasize police enforcement and instead focus on health needs.

In addition, Shelby County Health Department officials said they were against any such requirement, but Dr. Bruce Randolph issued a warning Tuesday.

“If our numbers continue to increase, we will have no other choice but to mandate that a facial covering will be required of everyone when you are out of your home,” he said.