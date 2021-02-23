Memphis City Council passes resolution closing car wash facilities during boil water advisory

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis City Council voted unanimously to approve a resolution that would require car washes across the city to close while the city is dealing with an ongoing water crisis.

The resolution was presented late Tuesday evening by Patrice Robinson, asking people and businesses to curtail water usage and require car wash facilities to cease operation during this water crisis.

In the resolution, it asks for car washes to be closed until advisory is lifted and asks for code enforcement to make sure car washes comply.

But, the resolution doesn’t specify any fines, and what would happen if car wash facilities don’t comply.

