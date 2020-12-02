Memphis City Council looking at public safety

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Reimagining policing in Memphis, it’s part of a larger effort to make the city safer for everyone.



On Tuesday, Memphis City Council heard ways to make that happen, and a lot of those efforts are centered around children. The city council approved a resolution to accept the recommendations from a Public Safety Task Force on recruiting, hiring, training and retaining officers.



Among the suggestions was additional training, required monthly therapy and increasing the police force from 2100 officers to 2500.

Rhonda Logan, a council member, explained how they came up with the total number of officers needed.

“The additional officers suggestion was that the 300 officers for community policing and additional work that we need to do. So that’s how we came up with the 2500,” Logan said.

Other recommendations targeted youth outreach and a partnership with Shelby County Schools.

Efforts to reach our children echoed by Ladell Beamon of Heal the Hood Foundation presenting plans for a superhero themed multi-use facility to help combat crime among other things.

“The youth voice has also told us with the increase in crime rates, we see youth is not being supplied with what is cited as solutions to their unique challenges in Memphis,” Beamon said.

Beamon added that’s in large part to a lack of resources, and that’s where the hero empowerment center comes in.



He says the multimillion dollar facility will not only be a first of its kind in memphis but will give kids a place to have access to what they need to be successful.

“But finally having something in Memphis that is centered around kids that we can literally understand that kids have something that is here for them that is developed for them, and something that is going to change the future and trajectory in the city of Memphis. I’m excited,” Beamon said.

Beamon says they plan to break ground on the center next summer with funding assistance from the city council.