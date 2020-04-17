Memphis churches to take food, supplies straight to those recovering from COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis churches are coming together to put their faith into action.

Church volunteers are taking food and supplies right to the doorsteps of those recovering from COVID-19.

Faith leaders said by offering the relief, those infected can focus on recovering.

The Rev. Rufus Smith IV is senior pastor at Hope Church. He says while looking to health experts for information, they are also getting guidance from a higher power.

“Faith leaders are coming together and coveting to take care of, by delivering food, groceries and critical supplies to those persons that test positive for the coronavirus,” Smith said.

This collaboration is personal for the Rev. Eli Morris, who recently recovered from COVID-19. He shared his fight against the infection and his fear of the unknown with WREG.

“You know, there are times in the quietness of your own heart, where it’s frightening in the middle of the night, when you wonder how this is going to play out,” Morris said.

