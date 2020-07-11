Memphis churches partner to feed hundreds of hungry children

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Mid-South organizations are coming together to feed hundreds of hungry children.

With Shelby County Schools closed since mid-March, leaders at Golden Gate cathedral identified a heartbreaking trend around the North Memphis community – many children weren’t getting the meals and nutrition that they needed.

“A lot of the children depend on some kind of breakfast and a lunch, unfortunately,” said Pastor Bishop Stephens Jr.

“We get that times are hard right now, we get that times are difficult,” said Pastor Eron Stephens. “Here’s the local church, we’re here to help.”

Feeling compelled to serve the area, Golden Gate Cathedral has partnered with Good Samaritan Outreach and will begin providing free meals starting Monday, July 13.

Raleigh and Frayser families can visit the cathedral from the hours of 11 am to 1 pm to receive a free meal.

“Children really get at the heart of anybody that’s got any level of sensitivity,” Stephens said. “It makes a different to the parent. That’s one less meal that they have to prepare.”

Leadership has set up the process to be responsible, carefully preparing the food and minimizing contact.

“They don’t even have to get out of the car. All you have to do is pull up, we have a team of people that’s going to load you up, it’s literally a grab and go,” Stephens said.

No ID or explanation is required. This is just people helping people during an unprecedented time.

“It’s just an honor and a joy for us to be able to assist and serve families during this time of need,” Stephens said.

Golden Gate Cathedral is located at 3240 James Road in Raleigh.