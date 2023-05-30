MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A historic Memphis church is thanking the heavens after the recovery of its stolen organ pipes.

We’ve told you about the nearly 2,000 pipes from Calvary Episcopal Church that were stolen from a moving truck. They were set to be delivered and restored in Boston.

Recently the majority of the pipes were recovered. Then over the weekend the church received news that police recovered even more pipes.

“It’s hard to describe to someone the importance of an instrument like this with someone who is not familiar with the tradition. The organ is not only the heart of our Sunday worship with the choirs,” said Scott Walters, Rector at Calvary Episcopal Church.

So for the historic Calvary Episcopal Church — the oldest continuously used public building in downtown Memphis — the news nearly 2,000 pipes that make up the church’s nearly 100-year-old organ were stolen about two weeks ago was devastating.

The pipes were boxed up, in a moving truck and headed to Boston as part of an 18-month restoration project.

A few days later the truck was discovered in a Frayser neighborhood, but not all the pipes until this weekend.

When the church was notified by police a Crimestoppers tip had come in, the church was hopeful the rest of the pipes have been recovered.

“We were astounded. We were really, I’m sorry, we’re people of faith, we were about ready to write them off,” Walters said.

Rector Walters is thankful for the public’s help as the church, the organ builder and Crime Stoppers came together for the tip money.

“When people come together, God fills the spaces between us and wonderful things can happen. Even something like this,” he said. “We’re not looking for retribution. I don’t know the story of the person who was in the place of that kind of a desperate act made sense. So we hope that whatever happens with that person and that life that there is new life and restoration and a second chance at goodness and life.”

Anchor tag: The restoration will now continue in Boston.