Memphis church, food bank team up to feed families this Thanksgiving

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New Bellevue Ministries members haven’t been able to enjoy their newly renovated sanctuary thanks to COVID-19, but that hasn’t kept them away from their church.

Members and staff gathered in the parking lot Friday to put together food baskets for families in need this holiday season.

“We are doing bell peppers at our station. There are different items on each station,” expalined church administrator Tammie Walker.

“We want to make sure during the season… you can’t get out and do big gatherings, so more people will be cooking at home, and so this will help to aid in that process,” said Bishop Tony Hastings.

Hastings told WREG their phones have been ringing off the hooks for months. They’ve received numerous calls for help from people in need.

On Friday some of those people were lined up in cars around the block waiting to pick up food.

The congregation had enough on hand to feed 1500 families.

Those handing it all out said they received as much from the experience as the recipients.

“It makes me feel warm on the inside. Love,” said Walker.

“It just feels good to help somebody else,” added church member Tina Thompson.

New Bellevue Ministries has been hosting food giveaways since the beginning of the pandemic and have feed thousands so far. Many never thought they would still be doing this during the holidays.

“But we are here and as a community we are coming together and doing some positive things,” said Walker.



New Bellevue Ministries was able to do the mobile food giveaway with help from the Mid-South Food Bank and Hicks Convention Services. If you would like to make a donation, click here.