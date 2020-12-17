Memphis charity receives $8 million of the MacKenzie Scott’s $4.2 billion donations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has pledged $4.2 billion to 384 charities and one of those charities is in Memphis.

The Community Foundation of Greater Memphis, which manages 1,200 charitable funds and disperses the money to other charities, is receiving $8 million from Scott.

The foundation’s president Bob Fockler said that two weeks ago his organization was contacted by a consultant who said they were doing research for an anonymous donor/.

“Didn’t tell us who the donor was. They didn’t tell us how much money they were talking about,” Fockler said.

Then last week, Fockler learned the donor was Scott and that his group would be receiving a donation.

The foundation has already given millions to other charities through its Mid-South Covid-19 Regional Response Fund.

During the first four months of the pandemic, the group doled out $2.4 million to 91 local charities including the Mid-South Food Bank. A second phase of funding saw money go to Shelby County Schools.

Scott’s donation will make of the bulk of the foundation’s $9 million Phase 3 funding, set to be dispersed sometime early next year.

They’re still in the process of determining which charities they’ll give to.

“One of the interesting things that we’re looking at is the mental health issues. So we know that there are significant mental health issues related to the pandemic and recovering from the pandemic,” said Fockler.

Forbes ranks Scott as the world’s third-richest woman with an estimated net worth of $55.1 million after her $4.2 billion donations.