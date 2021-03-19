Memphis CEO responds to photo of him at Capitol on day of riot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The CEO of a Memphis marketing firm is speaking after a photo of him standing in a crowd of people outside the Capitol the day of the January 6 riot resurfaced.

In a Facebook post Friday morning, activist Hunter Demster shared the photo and identified one of the men in it as Alex Rasmussen, CEO of Neon Canvas.

Rasmussen said he originally posted to the photo in January but took issue with Demster’s post.

“I hated the way it was posted. It was posted as if to insinuate that I had done something illegal, or that I’m a bad person when that’s just not the case at all,” said Rasmussen.

Rasmussen said he wasn’t at the Capitol to protest and said he doesn’t even dispute the election results. He said he merely traveled to D.C. to document what was happening.

“I consider myself a historian. I think this was a huge political moment,” he said.

Rasmussen said he didn’t witness any violence at the Capitol and didn’t even know that violence had occurred until he arrived back at his hotel that night and turned on the news.

“It was one of the saddest days of my life to see what happened in the Capitol and the insurrection. I would never condone violence from anyone,” he said.

Rasmussen said he got to the Capitol more than an hour after it was breached. He shared the original photo that was posted with a 3:38 p.m. timestamp.

Various news reports say the first barricades were breached shortly before 1 p.m. and the rioters first entered the Capitol shortly after 2 p.m.

“I didn’t know it had happened, and so if there were any barriers or barricades to get to the point where I was, I never saw them,” said Rasmussen.

Rasmussen and Demster confirm they spoke by phone following Demster’s post.

Demster told WREG he had had the photo of Rasmussen for some time before posting it, which he said he eventually did because he wants everyone who took part in the riot to face the consequences.

But Rasmussen insists he played no part in the riot and simply took pictures and recorded videos from outside the Capitol.

“For everyone to be painted in the same picture with those people is not fair,” he said.