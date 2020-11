BARTLETT, Tenn. — Halloween looks very different this year due to COVID-19 but despite the pandemic, one community in Bartlett was able to continue a Halloween tradition while staying safe.

Upon walking into Halloween Cove, it is almost like walking into a scene from the Disney Channel movie Halloween Town. Every house cove is decorated, a nearly 20-year tradition. But this year, instead of trick-or-treaters knocking on doors, the treats are waiting right in the front yard.