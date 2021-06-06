Memphis businessman, philanthropist Charles McVean dies at 78

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mid-South is mourning a businessman and philanthropist who has left his imprint throughout the Memphis-area.

Memphis native Charles McVean died at the age of 78 on Sunday. McVean is the Chairman Emeritus of McVean Trading & Investments, LLC. He also helped bring the Big River Crossing to the Mid-South, and he was the founder of Peer Power.

Local leaders took to social media to share their thoughts about McVean.

“We’re saddened by the passing of a friend, Charlie McVean,” tweeted Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dr. Joris M. Ray.

University of Memphis President Dr. David Rudd tweeted, “We lost a great Memphian, caring friend, and passionate advocate for access to quality education in Charlie McVean.”

Congressman Steve Cohen also released a statement after learning of the passing of his friend, Charles McVean:

“Charlie McVean had a brilliant, creative, and innovative mind. He used it for Memphis in the areas of public education and amenities. The Harahan Bridge’s “Big River Crossing” is illustrative of his imagination and of his get-it-done mentality. It is a project that is a forever gift to Memphis at our front door. He helped East High students learn and achieve. We need more Charlie McVeans who give back to make us better. His was a unique, valuable, important life. I extend my deepest condolences to his wife Kay and his entire family.” Steve Cohen