Memphis businesses welcome back visitors with spring concerts, activities

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Spring is in the air in Memphis and several businesses are looking to welcome back visitors.

On Tuesday, Mirimichi Golf Course, which has been closed for some time due to the pandemic, reopens to golf enthusiasts.

Elvis Presley fans will flock to Graceland March 19 to 20 for the annual Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Weekend. Tickets for the shows and hotel packages are still available for anyone who wants to rock out with Elvis this weekend.

This week, the Memphis Botanic Garden announced it will be hosting the Locals Live: Memphis Music at the Garden series presented by Regions Bank starting April 17. The socially-distanced events will feature Almost Famous and Southern Avenue.

Tickets are on sale now.

Southern Avenue

The Orpheum Theatre announced they will also be hosting candlelight concerts starting April 23 with performances by Nick Black, Strings in the City: Memphis Music, Amy LaVere, Symphony SOunds: Made for Brass, and Keia Johnson & the Xperience.

“Throughout the pandemic, the Orpheum has looked for creative ways to welcome people back to our campus,” said Brett Batterson, President & CEO. “With nice spring weather approaching, we are excited to reimagine our campus for an exclusive outdoor listening experience.”

Tickets for the concerts are $25 and can be purchased here.

The Landers Center also announced the return of in-person events, starting in March. Further out, they will be hosting Foreigner’s “The Greatest Hits of Foreigner” tour in November.