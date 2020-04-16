Memphis businesses prepare for changes after COVID-19 closures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For Memphis business owners and workers who’ve seen their jobs and their livelihoods fade away, talk of restarting the economy and getting back to work is like seeing an oasis in a desert.

But the job they come back to is likely to look much different than the one they left.

Many Memphis businesses are no longer looking at the bottom line. They’re staring at rock bottom.

“The number one thing that business owners continue to tell us is that cash flow is the number one concern,” said Apryl Childs-Potter, chief marketing officer of the Greater Memphis Chamber.

Without cash, they can’t run a business, and they can’t pay their employees.

“There have been, particularly in our hospitality industry, quite a few layoffs, quite a few furloughs,” Childs-Potter said.

But when employees finally return, there’s a good chance their jobs and their responsibilities will look a whole lot different.

“Well, we have a few people that are just curious and just want to know, will things ever go back to normal or can they expect a new normal,” said Gail Tyree, executive director of AFSCME, one of the area’s largest labor unions. “I think that it’s going to be definitely a new normal with so many people working from home and companies seeing that the work can get done.”

Most of AFSCME’s workers are still on the job, but they’re preparing for change.

Some possibilities for workplaces when employees return include social distancing, a six-foot rule, temperature checks, gloves and masks. And that may just be the beginning.

“I think there are probably some unforeseen challenges that we we can’t even wrap our head around yet just because we haven’t been in the environment,” Childs-Potter said.

“If it’s going to keep them safe, and if it’s going to save lives, I can’t see where we would really have any opposition to wearing the PPE equipment because most of our workers were asking for it,” Tyree said.

What most small businesses are asking for is another chance, but it’s become increasingly clear that some won’t survive.

“But when you’re dealing with an event of this economic and health magnitude, it’s just something that we expect,” Tyree said.

Tyree is expecting a bounce back for all employees, but she knows it won’t be business as usual.

“But I don’t know what the future holds for us as far as the economy is concerned, and as far as finances are concerned, I don’t know what that bounce-back would look like,” Tyree said.

As the chamber looks down the road, they’re urging patience.