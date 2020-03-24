Memphis businesses ordered to close preparing for tough time ahead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis businesses are feeling the impact of Mayor Strickland's executive order for Memphians to stay home.

Starting on Tuesday at 6 p.m., all non-essential businesses must close, and people are being told to not leave their homes unless it is for essential business or health needs. The stay-at-home order will be in effect until April 7.

Ronnie Foster’s barbershop in Whitehaven is one of those businesses being told to close. His shop isn’t considered essential during this crisis.

“They gonna kill our savings account, gonna have to dig deep,” Foster said.

Foster said he's worried he will not have enough money to save his shop especially if Strickland's restrictions last longer than two weeks.

“I've never experienced anything like this in my life," Foster said. "I'm 56 years old, but I've never experienced nothing like this, and it's scary, too."

The situation is frightening for him and his employees.

“You know, this is their only job," Foster said. "This is where they work. This is their business. This is how they make their money, how they live. They got families they got to feed. It's tough.”

Kirby Wines and Liquors in East Memphis is experiencing a hike in business. It got an extra boost Monday when people rushed to the store, thinking it would have to close, but liquor stores can stay open under Strickland's order.

“There has been some sort of panic mode,” General Manager Philip Forman said. “When people thought that we were closing, they rushed right in. They gotta have their liquor, gotta have it.”

Customers have to be patient. In the spirit of social distancing, the store only lets in 10 people at a time.

“On one hand it's nice to be busy, on the other this is not the way we would like to grow our business and we respect what's happening out there,” Forman said.