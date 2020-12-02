Memphis bridge lights honor victims of violence tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The lights on the Hernando DeSoto bridge in downtown Memphis will glow red, white and black Wednesday evening in honor of the 239 lives lost to violence this year.

Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich will deliver remarks on behalf of victims and their loved ones at 5 p.m.

The event will stream live on wreg.com in the player above, just after 5.

The bridge colors were chosen based on the National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims, which is on Sept. 25 each year.

The lights will alternate between the colors and a light show every few minutes until 10:30 p.m. After that, the lights will remain static until sunrise.