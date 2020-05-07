Memphis Botanic Garden begins phased reopening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Botanic Garden announced it will be reopening to members only on Thursday, May 7.

It’s all part of the garden’s phased reopening plan.

“We are thrilled to be able to reopen our grounds and to do so in a measured and incremental way,” said Michael Allen, Executive Director of the Memphis Botanic Garden. “Since closing our gates on March 21st, we have looked forward to this day, as have our members and guests. I am grateful to our dedicated horticulture, grounds, and nursery staffs who have kept the grounds in good shape during this difficult time.”

As part of its plan, the garden will only reopen outdoor spaces, except the Children’s Garden area and other high-touch areas like the red bridge and Prehistoric Plant Trail.

Fratelli’s restaurant is open for curbside pickup.

Guests are encouraged to social distance while on the grounds and wear a mask.

The garden will be open to the general public on Tuesday, May 19.