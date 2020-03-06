Memphis Black Restaurant Week highlights local businesses

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Cancel your lunch and dinner plans and make some new ones because the 5th Annual Memphis Black Restaurant Week kicks off on Sunday, March 8.

Eleven local restaurants will be offering dining deals from March 8 to March 14 featuring the best each establishment has to offer.

Founder Cynthia Daniels said the goal is to help promote economic diversity while enjoying something we all love: food.

“We are so excited about the buzz around this celebration of our city’s diversity. This is another way to show how proud we are of our city and all it has to offer while truly making a difference for these businesses.”

In the past four years the event has brought in over $1 million and created 190 jobs.

The restaurants participating in this year’s event are listed below. Click on each to see their location, hours of operation and menu.

*Link goes to Mahogany Memphis’ website. Their menu for Memphis Black Restaurant Week was not available at the time of posting.